A two-vehicle accident involving a motorcycle and a sedan left a Ben Wheeler man dead Sunday in Henderson County.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Louie Bell Russell, 56, was riding a motorcycle with no helmet around 5:24 p.m. on FM 315 about six and a half miles south of Chandler, failed to drive in a single lane around a curve and struck a 2012 Kia Optima driven by Christian Edgerton, 45, of Chandler, in the southbound lane.
Russell was pronounced dead by Dr. Austin Eagleton, at UT Health Tyler. Edgerton was not injured.
This investigation is ongoing, and no additional information is available at this time.
