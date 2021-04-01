The Henderson County Performing Arts Center will present “Dearly Beloved,” its first live playsince the COVID pandemic forced the stage to go dark. Showtimes will be 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday from April 29 through May 8, with a Sunday matinee at 2 p.m May 2.
“Dearly Beloved” is the tale of three sisters who are throwing a wedding with hilarious adventures along the way. Can they get the couple down the aisle?
Tickets are available online now at HCPAC.org. Seating will be spaced and masks are required. All 2020 Season tickets will be honored. Please enter promo code “2020” when making reservations. Messages left at 903-675-3908 will be returned.
