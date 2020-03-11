Henderson County Performing Arts Center presented the 2020 Athens Little Theatre Awards awards Monday to those who made the 2019 season a success.
Winners were selected from productions such as Barefoot in the Park, Beauty and the Beast Jr., White Christmas, special readings and Oliver. Winners were as follows:
Best Actor-went to Kirk Montana (Oliver!) and Kenyon Walker (Barefoot in the Park).
Best Actress winners were Hannah Gauze (Oliver!), Laural Ball (White Christmas), Maria Ogburn (White Christmas) and Laken Lloyd (Barefoot in the Park).
Best Show- Oliver! The Musical.
Special Appreciation ALTY awards went to Kara Davis-Headliner Award and Eric Davis -Volunteer of the Year.
The ALTY Awards go back almost 56 years, “ALT” coming from Athens Little Theater, now The Henderson County Performing Arts Center. The ALTY Awards are given by the Board of Directors for exceptional acting, show and stage support personnel, special volunteer efforts and other achievements that contribute to the success of each season. Actors and those attending the awards presentation vote on Best Show.
The next presentation at HCPAC is an encore for “Robin Haynie & Friends - A Night of Stand-Up Comedy” on March 28. The next regular season play is the “southern-fried wedding” comedy, Dearly Beloved, which runs April 30 through May 9. HCPAC is located at 400 Gibson Rd., Athens. Reservations can be made by calling 903-675-3908 or on-line at HCPAC.org.
