When Trinity Valley Community College held its spring graduation ceremony at Athens High School May 13, 49 of those students were simultaneously representing Athens ISD. Forty-two are in AISD's PINNACLE Early College High School program, two graduated with highest honors, six with high honors and five with honors.
Three students graduated from TVCC through Athens High School’s dual credit program, one of whom earned high honors. Four students, two of whom are juniors, earned certificates of completion in HVAC. Certificates of completion indicate students have completed core courses in a workforce or technical education program verifying competency in a career field.
PINNACLE ECHS students who earned associate of arts degrees are: Anthony Aranda, Kimberly Armas, Rebecca Ashley, Aaliyah Braxton (High Honors), Zoria Brookins (High Honors), Morgan Butler, Yessica Carreon, Ninel Castaneda, Skyler Cerrillo, Brooklynn Cook, John Costlow, Caden Early (Honors), Deisy Espinoza, Shannon Fowler (Honors), Peyton Graham (Highest Honors), Princesa Gutierrez, Colton Halbert, John Hayes (Highest Honors), Oscar Hernandez, Zsaid Inestroza, Tanner Jones (Honors), Cashis Lee-Brown, Enrique Lopez (High Honors), Kayla Miller, Noah Morris, Zayra Nunez, Patricia Ornelas, Diego Ortiz, Roxanna Padron, Tushar Patel, Hunter Rasco (High Honors), Jamyrian Ray, Calista Robinson, Perla Robles (Honors), Marco Rocha, Alvaro Rodriguez, David Rondan, Madelyn Rummel (Honors), Blazyn Saxon, Gavin Siegrist (High Honors), Madison Wilson (High Honors) and Brian Velazquez. Athens High School dual credit students who earned associate of arts degrees are: Sonia Cerrillo, Alondra Cisneros (High Honors) and Ariana Romero. Students who earned certificates of completion are Emiliano Carranza (junior), Daniel Gonzalez, Lanyah Myles and Kevin Sanchez (junior).
