Athens, TX (75751)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning. Thunderstorms likely during the afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 92F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 58F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.