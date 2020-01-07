The Athens Cultural Resources Commission holds its first meeting of 2020 on Tuesday, picking up discussion of several items the members began looking into in the fall.
The meeting starts at 4 p.m. in the conference room at Athens City Hall at 508 E, Tyler Street.
In October, board member Kathy Means requested an agenda item for a future meeting concerning wayfinding signs for the downtown area. Wayfinding signage helps. event patrons, fans, visitors, and participants get to ticket areas, restrooms, seating sections, concessions, and more.
Also in October, member Beth Faulk requested an update on the 2020 Downtown Facade Grant Program dates and asked if any changes to the application packet were made. The grants help property owners rehabilitate and preserve eligible structures. They are paid as reimbursement after the work has been done. That item is on the agenda Tuesday for further discussion.
Tourism and Cultural Resources Coordinator Katie Birk will also give and update at the meeting.
The Cultural Resources Commission advises the City Council on the promotion of tourism and cultural heritage in the City of Athens and the expenditure of hotel and motel tax revenues.
The members meet on the first Tuesday of each month. Chairman is Chet Patel, while Tom Leathem, Beth Faulk, Kathy Means, Beverly Peek and Kelley Townsend make up the remainder of the Commission.
