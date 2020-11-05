If you enjoy being part of something bigger than yourself and riding motorcycles, join the Benefit Riders of East Texas Annual Christmas Toy Drive. Decorate your bike and register at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 7 at the Forge in Ben Wheeler. Breakfast will be served. After registration is complete the group will leave at noon on their annual ride to Johnny Miguel’s in Wills Point. Food and drinks will be available for purchase at the destination with live music by Goatweed.
“Due to COVID, there are a lot of families in need this year who not only need toys, but they need help paying bills and putting food on the table,” BRET stated. “Bring a $20 gift certificate to Walmart/Grocery/Visa gift card or $20 cash per person. We will distribute these cards and cash to local East Texas families.”
After the ride, there will be door prizes, silent auctions, and awards for best decorated bike.
“This is a really fun event! We hope to see a lot of happy faces,” BRET stated.
The toy run was started by the Benefit Riders of East Texas five years ago to assist families in need.
BRET is a 5013C non-profit made up of bikers with big hearts for children and the community. Jaques Williams and her husband Michael started the East Texas Bikers in 2012, and desiring to give back and participate in more charitable rides they became a non-profit in 2017.
“As the group grew and relationships were built we came to the realization that we had the ability to help others in the community who are in need. None of the Board of Directors or Benefit Riders is paid for their time. It is 100% volunteer,” the group said in a written statement.
Christmas in July was postponed to September due to the pandemic. They had good participation and in spite of not raising quite as much, they still did really well. All of the proceeds went to A. Fern Norville Children’s Home in Kaufman.
The group has raised over $100,000 through fund raisers in the past nine years.
BRET relies heavily on donations, fund-raisers and attendance at these events. If you would like to be part of this group or part of the action, hop on your bike, add some tinsel and roll into Ben Wheeler this weekend.The group rides regardless of weather.
In a prior written statement the group explained why they do what they do:
“Simply put, bikers have big hearts! We live life by a code and that code is 'all bikers share a common bond, an unspoken code of ethics and behavior that transcended words and was built on actions.' When bikers see a need we react. We have the unique ability to band together as a group of like-minded individuals and help. We have the numbers and we can and do use our numbers for good. We are a family.”
For more information, follow the group on Facebook at Benefit Riders of East Texas, or contact Joe Davis at 972-268-3148.
