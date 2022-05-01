A collection of Athens residents and interested visitors gathered outside the Cain Center Monday afternoon for prayer in hopes the city council will pass an ordinance declaring Athens a Sanctuary City for the Unborn.
Following the prayer time, Monday, many from the crowd attended the city council meeting, adding to the number that more than packed the Civic Hall at the Cain Center. Several were allowed to speak during a segment set aside for comments from the general public.
Mark Lee Dickson, Director of Right for Life East Texas and founder of the Sanctuary Cities for the Unborn initiative, told the council the Texas Heartbeat Act has brought great success in the anti-abortion fight, but passing the Sanctuary Cities ordinance would take it one step further.
"Since Sept. 1, we've seen babies with a detectable heartbeat be safe," Dickson said. "There are no abortions in the state of Texas being performed on babies with a detectable heartbeat and that's a great victory."
Dickson said another victory occurred in the city of Lubbock, where last June, voters passed the Sanctuary Cities ordinance.
"Since June 1, no abortions have taken place in the city of Lubbock and I'm not talking about babies with a detectable heartbeat, I'm talking about the point of conception," Dickson said.
The number of Texas cities adopting the ordinance has exceeded 40 and supporters have been knocking on the door of others to add to the list. Earlier this month speakers appeared at council meetings in Athens and Chandler. One was Tommie Thomas, a longtime Athens resident.
Thomas said Monday the ordinance is like an "insurance policy" against an abortion facility coming to Athens.
"I've never had a pro-abortion believer tell me what the aborted child did to deserve such a thing," Thomas said.
Henderson County Republican Party Chairman Daniel Hunt said the vast amount of county voters in the March election cast ballots in his party's primary. Of those, about 87% supported a proposition for a constitutional amendment making abortion illegal in Texas.
"Do what the people want," Hunt said.
Mayor Toni Clay said after the council meeting that the procession of speakers had not changed her position on whether to place the issue on the council agenda. Prior to the meeting, Clay stated her reasons for taking that stance in an email to Thomas and others.
"While I appreciate your passion for the issue, I will not be placing the proposed ordinance on the agenda. The primary reasons for not doing so are as follows:
1. The Athens City Council has no legal authority regarding abortion, which is governed by federal and state laws already in place.
2. The city of Athens has no abortion clinics whatsoever.
3. The state of Texas already has a law in place which mirrors the proposed ordinance, making the proposed ordinance redundant.
4. The ordinance’s proposed enforcement mechanism calls for citizens to sue other citizens. Such lawsuits would take place in civil court, over which the city has no enforcement authority.
5. Passing an unenforceable, redundant ordinance in a city with no abortion clinics for the sake of making a statement sets an unwise precedent.
6. The city attorney and TML have advised against it. Based on considerable experience, we find both to be trustworthy. "
