Cross Roads romped to a 54-18 win at All Saints Friday, in a game that was all but over early.
Graham Story had a lot to do with the win, scoring five touchdowns in the first half. He combined three short runs with a 70 yard scoot on offense. He also picked off a pass and rumbled 70 yards for another touchdown.
Cross Roads is on the road again Friday against Meridian.
Another Henderson County win came when Eustace led most of the night, but needed overtime to down Farmersville 27-21. Eustace was up 21-7 when an 88-yard kickoff return sparked a Farmer rally that forced the extra session.
The Bulldogs' win gives them a 1-0 record, with Maypearl coming to call Friday.
