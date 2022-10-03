Cross Roads Marching Band placed second in Class 2A with a Division 1 Rating Oct. 1 at the Teague Marching Invitational in Teague. The bands' drum majors, Donna Stovall and Jeremy Fields, received Best Drum Majors in Class 2A.
Cross Roads Marching Band advanced to finals, where they placed seventh out of 10. The band is currently perfecting their production of “Dreams of Persia” for their UIL Marching competition in Mesquite Wednesday, Oct. 19.
