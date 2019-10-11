(Athens) – Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said Friday a man from Cross Roads confessed to continually sexually assaulting a juvenile over the course of several years, and now he faces 25 years to life in prison.
William Eugene Hesseltine, 58, from that community, was brought in for questioning Thursday, and he confessed to the crimes.
Investigators Jerry Moore and William Thornton were working the case. When they first interviewed the victim, she made an “outcry” for help.
Hesseltine immediately told the Investigators he knew why they wanted to speak with him.
He then confessed to continually sexually assaulting the victim for years.
“These are the cases that tear at your soul,” Hillhouse said. “He stole this victim’s childhood and left deep wounds that will take a lifetime to heal.
“Under Texas law he faces up to life in prison,” he said.
