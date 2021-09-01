Cross Roads Independent School District announced Wednesday afternoon on its Facebook page that all its schools will be closed until Tuesday, Sept. 7 due to increasing student and staff illnesses.
“School will be closed Thursday and Friday,” stated a post signed by Superintendent Richard Tedder. “Monday is a holiday and classes will resume at regular time Tuesday.
“Games scheduled will be played at the decision of the coaches after contacting the other school involved. This decision was made due to increasing student and staff illnesses and absenteeism. Our concern is the continued health and well-being of our students, staff and community. Please help us in getting the word out as you can. Thoughts go out to those who are sick and families of those affected. We hope everyone will return Tuesday healthy and ready to resume all activities,” the post stated.
