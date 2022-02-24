Cross Roads ISD Board of Trustees called for a bond election Feb. 10 to provide upgraded facilities in the areas of band, football, baseball, softball, and elementary playground equipment.
According to a press release from the district, the Board considered many advantages to proposing the May 7 election, including low interest rates available to schools at this time. Also considered was the safety of athletes and the decrease in overall maintenance and water usage costs in moving the fields to the high school campus.
The district has dealt with yearly theft and vandalism issues at the present fields due to the difficulty in providing efficient security. In moving the facilities adjacent to the high school football field, security can be enhanced and the property at and around the present fields can be sold to offset some of the cost of construction involved in the bond issue.
According to the district, new fields, lighting, field house facilities, concession and restrooms, and additions to the elementary playground will be state-of-the-art with a very small tax impact on the public.
To accommodate its growing band program, the district will be enlarging the band hall rehearsal area with some modifications inside the present structure.
A community advisory committee will provide input for construction and provide information to the public of Cross Roads ISD.
The bond issue will involve two propositions for the public to vote on:
Proposition A will include:
New baseball and softball facilities including turf fields, bleachers, press boxes, lighting, batting cages, fencing, dugouts, sound equipment, and more. There will also be a field house with dressing areas for baseball and softball, coaches office, concession areas, and public restrooms. New elementary playground equipment, shading, and pavilion are also included with a renovation to the current band hall to increase the practice area available to the band. A new track surface is also included in this proposition totaling $6 million.
Proposition B will include:
New turf football surface and new energy efficient field lighting. The total for this proposition is $1 million.
Voters may vote “For” or “Against” either or both propositions.
