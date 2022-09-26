Cross Roads ISD announces its Homecoming Court, from left to right, back row, Joshua Perkins, Brian Latham, Joshua Vazquez, and Brooke Lauderdale; middle row Emily Hobbs, Laura Labhart, Ellie Ritchie, and Dannielle Woolverton; and front row Fayth Lowery, Jannelle Edwards, Kaylee Monday, and Breanna Holmes.
The Cross Roads Bobcats will face the Cayuga Wildcats with kick off at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30. The Homecoming Ceremony will be presented during half time.
