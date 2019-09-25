Cross Roads homecoming is Friday, Sept. 27, kick-off of the Football game is 7:30 p.m. The crowning will take place at half-time of the football game. The homecoming parade will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 25 starting at 6:30 pm. Freshman Duchess Nominees are Fayth Lowery and Grace Powell. Junior Princess Nominees Preslie Penix and Jansyn Hughes. Sophomore Duchess Nominees Jalie Swanson and Madison Himes. Senior Queen Nominees Natalie Fulton, Lainey Trammell and Hannah Latham. Senior King Nominees Eli Wilson, Kaden Mattingly and John Castillo.
