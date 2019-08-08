The Family and Consumer Sciences Teachers Association of Texas recently presented its 56th Annual Excellence in Education Awards.
Kimberly Mattingly of Cross Roads High School was presented with the Distinguished Service Award for 2019. She was honored for her work in helping to re-establish Family and Consumer Sciences curriculum at Cross Roads, as well as re-affiliating the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America chapter. Her name was placed into nomination for the award by Stephanie Pitts who was working at Cross Roads at the time, and is currently employed at Millsap High School.
In the last several years CRHS chapter of FCCLA has been very successful in Star Event competition in Region III, and on the State level. Two members have served as region officers, and this year Kaden Mattingly advanced to state office, and competed for national office.
FCS is part of the Career and Technical Education umbrella of classes, which fill a vital role in the education of our students whether they go to college, or into the workforce after high school.
The award, presented by Whitney Wilson, President of FCSTAT, reads for “Distinguished Service to Kimberly Mattingly for exceptional and significant contributions to FCCLA.”
Several other awards were presented during the evening including Tenure Awards. Over 65 FCS teachers were honored for their years of service from five years, all the way to Shirlene Hryhorchuk, of Deweyville who has taught FCS for 55 years. Also in attendance were Johnny Mattingly, mother of the honoree; nephew Kaden Mattingly, 2019-2020 Texas State FCCLA Vice President of Leadership Development, and Juliaann Foster, current Cross Roads HS FCS teacher and FCCLA Advisor.
