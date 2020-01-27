Crossroads 4-H January meeting was held at the First Baptist Church of Crossroads. The 4-Hers got to hear from Cathy Arnold, who talked about the upcoming Project Show that is held during the Henderson County Livestock Show. She went over rules and how the process works, and the Auction which takes place Friday evening at the Senior Citizens building during the HCLS. The 4-Hers community service project this month was to collect items that the East Texas Crisis Center is in need of.
