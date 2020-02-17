crossroads4hFeb11.jpg

Cross Roads 4-H held its February meeting at Cross Roads ISD. The speaker was Anna Cole who spoke about Texas Brigades and wildlife stewardship. Their community service project for the month of February was to collect and donate items to the Henderson County Humane Society. For more information about Henderson County 4-H please call the AgriLife Extension Office at 903-675-6130 or email our 4-H Agent Angela Hemphill at achemphill@ag.tamu.edu. Henderson County 4-H is sponsored by the United Way.

