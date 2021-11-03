The East Texas Crisis Center has announced their HOPE Award Recipients for 2021. ETCC presents the award to recognize individuals and agencies in the community that go above and beyond their services to help treat and take care of survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault. They are awarded annually at the Wine & Cheese Gala.
This year's recipients are very involved in the fight against domestic violence and sexual assault, actively participating in the healing process and finding justice for victims.
Lourdes Guevara has been a volunteer at ETCC that facilitates the Spanish H.E.A.R.T. Group.
"She is always just a phone call away when we need her for a Spanish speaking client," said Della Cooper, ETCC Director of Outreach. "She works at the Disciples Clinic, advocates when needed, has a passion for victims and is very much loved and appreciated."
Investigator Janira Sanchez speaks daily for the children who do not have a voice.
"She chose a career with CPS for the child I used to be who thought there was nowhere to turn, for them to believe that they have a voice, and for the families that need someone to help them through adversity and help guide them in a direction where life can be better,” Cooper said. "She hopes to show families that working with CPS isn’t everything one reads on social media and that there are positive outcomes. We have worked many cases together over the years and she is amazing."
Chief Deputy Kevin Halbert currently serves residents as Henderson County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy. He was born and raised in Henderson County where he later married his best friend, Amanda. Halbert served in the U.S. Marine Corps and has accumulated 27 years of law enforcement in multiple capacities within the county, city and federal governments.
"Kevin is amazing when it comes to assisting us with victims," Cooper said. "If the situation falls outside of the county, he will guide us on who to contact. He is always just a text or call away with a lot of knowledge and compassion for victims of family violence, sexual assault and sex trafficking."
ETCC alone could not accomplish what is needed. It takes a team and the organization serves in a great county where different entities work together to help a victim become a survivor.
"We are blessed and thankful," Cooper said. "We couldn’t ask for a better working relationship and friendships."
Congratulations to the 2021 HOPE Award Recipients and thank you for making a difference in Henderson County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.