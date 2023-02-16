The Crimes Against Children Task Force is already making a difference, and Feb. 10, organizers and members gathered for the official launch.
District Attorney Jenny Palmer, Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse, County Attorney Clint Davis, and HELP Center Executive Director Leslie Saunders joined representatives from numerous agencies on the courthouse steps to signify the kickoff of the Henderson County Crimes Against Children Task Force.
The task force, one of the first of its kind in Texas, is currently made up of five investigators from the Sheriff’s office dedicated and trained to handle investigations involving crimes against children, including child death, physical abuse, child neglect, and sexual abuse of children.
District Attorney Palmer, Sheriff Hillhouse, and Maggie's House Program Director Sheila Davis conceived this task force to guarantee that Henderson County has a comprehensive approach to investigating the most egregious crimes.
“The sooner we identify the perpetrators of these heinous crimes, the sooner we can arrest them and prevent them from hurting the next child,” DA Palmer said. “We can also do our best to make sure that children receive the services they need to face their abuser in court and heal from the trauma of what happened.”
Palmer, Hillhouse, and Davis spent the past year visiting cities and school districts to meet with police chiefs, city managers, and mayors, and presenting to city councils to request their support.
"We were met with overwhelming support from the cities and school districts in Henderson County,” said Sheriff Hillhouse. “Without them and the support of Children's Advocacy Centers of Texas, Henderson County Judge Wade McKinney and Commissioners Wendy Spivey, Chuck McHam, Mark Richardson, and Scott Tuley, we would not have been able to make this happen.”
“Each member of the task force has their own knowledge and expertise. In the last six weeks, I have witnessed why this approach is best in working these types of investigations,” said Sheila Davis.
Palmer agreed, saying, “This task force will substantially impact how we protect our children moving forward. We want to recognize the Collin County Children’s Advocacy Center, which gave guidance on how to get started and set the standard for how all agencies can work together to form a successful task force.”
The Henderson County cities participating in this task force are:
• Athens
• Brownsboro
• Chandler
• Eustace
• Gun Barrel City
• Log Cabin
• Tool
• Trinidad
• Murchison ISD
• Brownsboro ISD
• Malakoff ISD
Officials are hopeful that other cities will join the task force and organizers aim for 100% participation in the future.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.