The annual Crime Victims Conference was held Friday at the Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center. It was hosted by the District Attorney’s Office, County Attorney’s Office, Henderson County Sheriff’s Dept., District Clerks Office, Henderson County Help Center, and the Department of Family and Protective Services.
The event is open to law enforcement, Child Protective Services, social workers, prosecutors, counselors and other victim advocate organizations such as CASA. Many took advantage of the opportunity, the Marshals spoke to a packed house.
“It is to advocate to agencies in our community to strategize for different law enforcement agencies to get together so we can further the prevention of abuse,” Paula Ludtke, event coordinator, said.
Agencies are able to corroborate and learn ways they can help each other, signs to look for and information to assist other agencies working towards the same goal. The classes also addressed the emotional toll it takes on the agents working in these situations on a daily basis.
Speakers from the Department of Family and Protective Services, who spoke on endangered children and substance abuse. They also had Jeremie Miller who has worked with abusers in correctional facilities and translated that experience as a way of assisting survivors.
The event was finished up with Bruce Ure, a survivor of the Las Vegas Shooting who delivered his personal message of survival and how the event taught him lessons he uses in his professional and personal life.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.