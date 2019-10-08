The Athens Fire Department, Texas DPS and numerous area VFDs including Eustace, Brownsboro and Murchison, responded to a structure fire around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday at Dillon Manufacturing in the 900 block of Needmore St. in Athens.
Upon arrival, the building was fully engulfed and contained chemicals and fiberglass. The suppression effort required water shuttling from VFDs.
A building behind the main structure was said to contain acetylene and other explosive tanks.
Trees and grass behind the building also caught fire.
Athens Daily Review's Facebook followers reported seeing the thick black smoke from as far away as Eustace, Carroll Springs, Malakoff, Mabank and even into Navarro County.
No local businesses were evacuated, and no injuries were reported at press time.
