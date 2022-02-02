The weekend was again ideal for sparking a blaze in a yard or pasture and area firefighters were pressed into service.
An afternoon fire off County Road 1201 resulted in a call to the Southside Volunteer Fire Department who responded and were aided by several other departments.
The fire, that scorched 75 acres was large enough that the Texas A&M Forest Service was summoned to assist. The Payne Springs Fire Rescue helped at the scene and also staffed their station on State Highway 198 should a call come in for the services of one of the other departments out on a call.
At about 3 p.m. the Gun Barrel City Fire Department responded to a grass fire. They quickly got it under control. Payne Springs responded and helped maintain some hot spots.
The sunny and windy weather prompted Fire Marshal Shane Renberg to issue a request for caution.
“Although the county is not officially under a burn ban, the conditions are right for fires to get out of control. The winds have picked up and the humidity is low, creating a dangerous situation. Henderson County Firefighters are currently fighting multiple fires. Again, if it can wait, please hold off on burning,” Renberg said.
On Monday, Henderson County remained below the threshold of 575 on the Keetch-Byram Drought Index Commissioners Court uses as a benchmark for a burn ban. The county average was 464 with the highest reading 533.
The index measures moisture in the soil, but the dead vegetation above ground this time yield plenty of fuel and gusts of wind can help a blaze get out of control in a hurry.
The National Weather Service is predicting an end of the dry days with precipitation toward the end of the week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.