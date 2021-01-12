A pickup and van collided near Athens Monday morning, Jan. 11, fatally injuring a 78-year-old man Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Sara Warren said.
The deceased was the driver of the van, Thomas Carroll of Athens.
Warren said the call came in at about 8:40 a.m., Monday, concerning a wreck at the intersection of Farm-to-Market Road 1616 and Trey Circle, approximately 4.3 miles northeast of Athens.
Preliminary investigation shows that a 2015 Toyota Sienna passenger van was traveling west on Trey Circle and a 2019 Dodge Ram 3500 pickup was traveling south on FM 1616. For an undetermined reason, the passenger van ran through a stop sign at the intersection of the two roads. The pickup hit the right passenger side of the van, causing the vehicles to come to rest in the west ditch of FM 1616.
Carroll's body was taken to Carroll-Lehr funeral home in Athens.
The 44-year-old driver of the pickup, Larry Webb, of Athens, did not report any injuries.
The investigation is ongoing, Warren said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.