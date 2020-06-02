Two Dodge pickups collided around 5:45 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of FM 2494 and FM 753. Both drivers and a passenger were transported to an area hospital with non life threatening injuries.
Texas DPS reports say a silver 2016 Dodge pickup driven by Armando Mandujano, 53 of Malakoff was traveling west on FM2494. A silver 2003 Dodge pickup driven by Christopher Marshall, 26 of Athens, was traveling south on FM753 and had entered the intersection.
Mandujano ran the stop sign at the intersection causing the two pickups to collide. Mandujano's vehicle came to rest in the west ditch of FM753 and the Marshall's truck came to rest in a field on the west side of FM753.
Mandujano, Marshall and his passenger Sierra Bradley, 20 of Chandler were all transported by ambulance to UT Health.
The investigation is still ongoing and there is no other information available at this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.