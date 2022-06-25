A two-vehicle crash Friday morning at the intersection of FM 753 and FM 59 claimed the life of a driver and left his passenger hospitalized.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, troopers responded to the scene around 10:17 a.m. about four and a half miles southwest of Athens in Henderson county.
The preliminary investigation shows that a 2014 Chevrolet van was traveling west bound on FM 753. A 2000 Freightliner truck tractor towing a 1997 Lufkin dump semi trailer was traveling south bound on FM 59. Both were approaching the intersection of the two Farm to Market roads. Due to the Chevrolet failing to yield right of way at a stop sign, the Freightliner struck the Chevrolet on the right side. Both vehicles drove off the roadway into the west ditch, through a barbed wire fence, and came to rest in a pasture.
The driver of the Chevrolet 61 year-old, Christopher Spencer, of Tyler was pronounced deceased at the scene by Judge Belinda Brownlow of Precinct 5. Spencer was taken to Hannigan Smith Funeral Home in Athens.
The passenger, 67 year-old, Robin Sphaler, of Teague was transported to UT Health Tyler Hospital with life threatening injuries.
The driver of the Freightliner, 46 year-old, Felix Rojas, of Murchison was checked and released by EMS at the scene.
