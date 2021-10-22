One person is dead and another injured after a two vehicle crash around 9 p.m. Oct. 19 on SH19 south of Athens in Henderson County.
According to the Department of Public Safety, the preliminary investigation shows that a 2017 Nissan Sentra was traveling south on SH19. A 2012 Ford pickup was traveling north on SH19. For an as of yet undetermined reason the Nissan crossed over the center stripe and struck the Ford head on.
The driver of the Nissan, 21 year-old, Olivia Popham, of Bay City was pronounced deceased at the scene by Judge Milton Adams of Precinct No. 4. The driver of the pickup, 33 year-old, Travis Pittman, of Winona was transported with injuries by EMS to UT Health in Athens.
The investigation is still ongoing and there is no other information available at this time.
