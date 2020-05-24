A one-vehicle crash early Saturday morning in Henderson County left a man dead.
According to Texas Department of Public Safety reports, troopers responded to the crash around 4:22 a.m. Saturday, May 23, at the intersection of CR 4222 and SH 155 in Henderson County.
The driver, 31 year-old, Cornelius Vanzandt, of Frankston was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the peace, Milton Adams and transported to Community Funeral Home.
The preliminary investigation shows that a blue 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling east on CR 4222 approaching SH 155. For an as of yet unknown reason the Tahoe drove off the north side of the roadway into a concrete drainage ditch before skidding sideways across all lanes of SH 155. The Tahoe then slid into the east ditch where it struck a tree with its right front quarter panel.
The investigation is still ongoing and there is no other information available at this time.
