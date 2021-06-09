A one-vehicle crash claimed the life of an Athens woman Saturday night in Anderson County.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, troopers were dispatched about 10 p.m. June 5, to SH 294 approximately eight and a half miles east of Slocum.
The preliminary investigation shows that a 2015 GMC Sierra pickup was traveling east on SH 294 and for an as of yet undetermined reason the driver drove of the roadway into the south ditch where it struck a tree.
The driver 40 year-old, Krista Trussell, of Athens was declared deceased at the scene by Justice of the Peace James Todd of Precinct #3. Mrs. Trussell was taken to the Herrington Funeral Home in Palestine.
The investigation is on-going and there is no other information available.
