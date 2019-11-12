A two vehicle crash left two men dead and another injured Monday near Mabank.
According to a press release by Texas Department of Public Safety Staff Sergeant Kyle Bradford, troopers were dispatched around 12:50 p.m. to a major crash on F.M. 90 and County Road 4007 just south of Mabank.
Preliminary investigation shows a black Jeep Renegade was traveling north on FM 90 and a grey Ford F-150 was traveling southbound.
For an as yet to be determined reason, the Jeep lost control, traveled into the southbound lanes and collided with the Ford head-on.
The driver and passenger of the Jeep, Everett Rains, 20, and Jeremy Case, 18, were pronounced deceased on scene.
The driver of Ford F-150 was transported to Athens Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
The investigation is ongoing and no further information will be released at this time.
