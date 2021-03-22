An Athens man died Thursday night, March 18, after a two vehicle crash on FM 59, about half a mile southwest of Athens in Henderson County.
According to the Department of Public Safety, the investigators' preliminary report show the driver of a 2006 Ford Ranger, Clayton Allen Bekker, 29, of Athens, was traveling north on FM 59, attempting a left turn onto the entrance ramp to SL 7.
At the same time, the driver of a 1998 Harley Davidson motorcycle, Edwin Jackson Rogers, 62, of Athens, was traveling south on FM 59. The driver of the Ford turned left in front of the motorcycle, which hit the back passenger side of the vehicle.
Rogers was pronounced dead at the scene by Judge Belinda Brownlow and taken to Hannigan-Smith Funeral Home in Athens.
Bekker was not injured in the crash, and it remains under investigation.
