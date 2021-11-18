An Anderson County man, who was employed as a paramedic by UT Health EMS, died in a Wednesday evening accident on U.S. Highway 69 in Hunt County.
The patient traveling in the ambulance involved in the crash with an 18 wheeler was hurt and the driver of the truck has been cited, according to a report from Texas Department of Public Safety.
"At approximately 6:55 p.m. Highway Patrol Troopers were dispatched to a major crash at U.S. 69 just north of Greenville," said DPS Sgt. Kyle Bradford. "Preliminary investigation indicates that a Peterbilt rock-hauler truck was backing up across the two lanes of traffic along U.S. 69. A UT Health East Texas EMS vehicle was traveling southbound on U.S. 69 and was unaware of the truck-tractor striking the trailer killing the driver of the ambulance. The passenger of the ambulance was transported to UT Health of East Texas in stable condition, the driver of the truck-tractor was not injured. The investigation is on going and no further information is available at this time."
David Eads, 42, of Frankston was identified Thursday afternoon as the victim of the crash.
Bradford said a citation was issued to the driver of the 18 wheeler for a violation of backing without safety. The name of the driver was not immediately released.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.