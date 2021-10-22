A one vehicle crash claimed the life of a Mabank woman Wednesday afternoon just south of Payne Springs in Henderson County.
Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers were called to the scene around 3 p.m. and their preliminary investigation shows that a 2011 Ford Fusion was traveling south on Cedar Drive when for an as of yet undetermined reason the Ford slowly drove off the roadway into the east ditch, through a barbed wire fence, and struck some trees.
The Ford then rolled onto its right side after driving up an embankment. The driver, 71 year-old, Linda Kimbrell, of Mabank, was pronounced deceased at the scene by Judge Belinda Brownlow of Precinct No. 5.
The investigation is still ongoing and there is no other information available at this time.
