A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Brownsboro woman around 4:45 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, three miles north of Lindale.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Elizabeth C. Hare, 44, was traveling northbound on County Road 431 and her 2018 Toyota Corolla left the road to the east colliding with a guardrail, causing the vehicle to overturn into a nearby creek.
Hare was pronounced deceased at the scene by Justice of the Peace Jon Johnson.
