A one-vehicle crash claimed the life a Brownsboro man Wednesday night on FM315 approximately 4.5 miles north of Chandler in Henderson County.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Troopers were called to the scene around 8 p.m.
The preliminary investigation shows that a 2002 Ford F-150 pickup was traveling north on FM315 when, for an as of yet unknown reason, the driver drove of the west side of the road. The pickup struck a metal gate and a wooden barrier covering a hill.
The driver, 55 year-old, Jose Licea, of Brownsboro, was transported to UT Health in Tyler, where he was pronounced deceased by Judge Jon Johnson of Precinct No. 5.
The investigation is still ongoing and there is no other information available at this time, according to DPS Sgt. Sara Warren.
