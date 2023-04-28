A single-vehicle crash took the life of a 30-year-old Ben Wheeler man Thursday in Henderson County.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Carl Lemmert, was traveling south on FM 314, when he hit a curve at an unsafe speed to safely negotiate the wet road and struck a tree about 1:54 a.m., a tenth a mile north of Brownsboro.
Justice of the Peace Tony Duncan pronounced Lemmert dead on the scene.
This investigation is ongoing, and no additional information is available.
