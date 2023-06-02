A three-vehicle crash claimed the life of a 59-year-old Dallas man Wednesday afternoon near Athens.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the man was driving an SUV May 31, around 3 p.m. south on State Highway 19 about a mile south of Athens, when a 24-year-old Log Cabin man, driving north, swerved into his lane striking the vehicle, which was then stuck by an Athens teen was driving an SUV.
Justice of the Peace Milton Adams pronounced Gerald Patrick Rist dead on the scene.
The investigation is ongoing, and no additional information is available.
