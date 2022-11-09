The Crafty Ladies Holiday Bazaar is back for its 46th year from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 in the gymnasium at the Athens First United Methodist Church.
Seasoned shoppers know to shop early for a range of items that will include lots of holiday and Christmas projects, as well as items from other seasons. Crafts include throws, floral arrangements, wooden cutouts, baby blankets, quilts, and much more.
Baked goods and frozen casseroles will also be available. There will be a raffle held for five home-crafted items with a value of at least $100 made by church members.
What started as a small quilting club in 1976 has continued because the group enjoys the fellowship and service. All proceeds from their service are given to the church for a range of necessary projects that aren’t allocated by the annual budget. Through the years, the holiday bazaar funds have helped repair bathrooms, choir lofts, youth spaces, and more.
The group welcomes new members and you do not need to be a member of the church to join. They also appreciate craft items donations as this assists with keeping costs low which helps maximize their contributions.
If you are a crafty lady or man or have questions about the bazaar, contact Roylynn Ormand at 361-215-7431. The bazaar will be located at 225 Lovers Lane Athens.
