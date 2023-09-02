With a diversified background in the rodeo industry and a natural artistic ability, Athenian Pat Hooper creates custom saddles and tack and he shared his passion with Rotarians last week.
Pat grew up in East Texas and has been a part of the rodeo scene his entire life, as his father James Hooper owned and operated Rawhide Productions and he would travel the United States with him. Both Hoopers were calf ropers, but as Pat grew older, his interest switched to steer wrestling.
Growing up, Pat would also work alongside his grandmother making custom draperies and found he had a creative side. He had several custom saddles made for himself but wasn’t completely satisfied so he decided to learn the trade.
After taking up the hobby in his kitchen in 2008, people quickly noticed his work. When asked about one of his saddles, Pat threw out a large number for the purchase and was shocked when it was bought. Word got around quickly and he began customizing items for the rodeo world where each creation brings his vision to life and tells a story.
Pat says that he will be given a concept from a client, meditate on the idea for a little time, and then begin crafting. He will study the client and their interests and he laughed as he says the full concept will always come to him at 3 or 4 a.m.
He will then look online for leather, mostly with Tandy Leather, pick his hides, and then once they come in, he will go to their Fort Worth warehouse to pick them out in even more detail. He says he can actually tell what part of the country the hide has come from based on its character traits and feel.
The crafting process itself takes anywhere from 30 to 70 hours depending on the tack. Pat has found old tools and new tools to make things work smoother for him. He even takes old doorknobs and uses them to form the leather in places as it's the perfect match and tool for it. Some tools have sped up the process for Pat over the last 15 years as he used to cut all of the leather by hand, which could take a full day, and now has a machine that can do it in 15 minutes.
Pat’s workspace has grown over time as well and he now works from a shop which he says he’s already outgrowing. Last year, he made 80 saddles and is on par to make 200 this year, not counting other tacks. He was chosen in 2023 to create 15 saddles for the State Fair of Texas and looks forward to presenting those next month. He also makes the yearling saddles for the Bill Pickett Association.
Pat already has one apprentice working with him, whom he says he has seen a wonderful change in since he took on this craft and he is currently forming a non-profit that he hopes will bring more interest in exposing youth to this trade and more apprentices.
One of Rotary’s 4-Way Tests for a moral code is to “build goodwill and better friendships,” and Pat pointed out that his relationship with Rotarian John DeVivo has been just this. They worked together on 6 Fork Farm’s The Table building, as Pat also is a roofer and contractor. Pat also continues to steer wrestle and teach others how to do that too.
With a mission of ‘service above self,’ the Rotary Club of Athens meets every Thursday at noon at the Athens Country Club, except for the third week of the month, and for more information, visit www.facebook.com/AthensTexasRotaryClub.
To find out more information and view some of Pat’s leatherworks visit www.facebook.com/pathooperleatherwrks, email pathooperleatherwrks@gmail.com, or call 469-254-2321.
