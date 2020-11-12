A small quilting group started 44 years ago has grown into one of the biggest craft fairs in the area and a mighty fund raiser for the Athens First Methodist Church. The Crafty Ladies are hosting the 44th annual Crafty Ladies Holiday Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the First Methodist Church, 225 Lovers Lane, Athens.
The gym will offer plenty of room for social distancing and a wide variety of crafts representing all holidays, but with the focus on fall and Christmas. Each year the proceeds are placed towards any church projects not in the general budget.
Over the years they have contributed towards parking lots, choir lofts, a youth space and many more projects.
The group says that fellowship and service is the reason they do it. It is a mission they take seriously as they meet regularly throughout the year to create the items. They get craft item donations to assist with keeping costs low and they have a great time together.
After moving to the area four years ago, Joanne Terry was looking for a way to get involved and meet people. After hearing about the ladies group she joined and felt it was a nice fit for her.
“I enjoy crafts and doing things for the church, we make a difference,” she said.
It is also a nice way for the ladies no longer able to do the heavy lifting to contribute and feel part of something bigger than themselves.
“Frank Roupe, 91, who did all of our woodwork recently passed away,” Roylinn Ormand said. “He worked all year to help us with our cutouts.”
You do not have to be a member of the church to be a crafty lady, and donations for craft supplies are appreciated. The group meets at 9:30 a.m. on Thursdays and will restart around February. If you are a crafty lady or man, please speak to someone about how you can get involved or email: craftyladiesathensfumc@gmail.com.
The group will also have a presence at Yuletide market in December.
