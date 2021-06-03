Malakoff Middle School seventh grader Brant Cookston recently competed in Texas Junior High Rodeo Association Region IV events including: Bareback Steer Riding, Junior Bull Riding, Boys Goat Tying, Ribbon Roping, Boys Breakaway Roping, Chute Dogging, and Team Roping (Heeler).
Cookston won the Boys All Around Title, Champion Breakaway Roper, Champion Bareback Steer Rider, and Champion Junior Bull Rider.
He was in the top five in all seven events which qualified him for Texas Junior High Rodeo Association State Finals in Gonzales.
Brant worked hard all week long and earned the Reserve Bareback Steer Rider State Champion title which will advance him to Nationals June 20 to 26 in Des Moines, Iowa.
