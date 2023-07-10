By Jennifer Browning
Four fire departments responded to an electrical fire on Sunday afternoon at the Cowboy Headquarters e-commerce building, which is the original, smaller building on the left side of the property at 6431 TX-19, Athens.
Cowboy Headquarters is closed on Sunday, so no one was working and no injuries were reported. The first fire department was on the scene less than five minutes after the first sign of smoke.
On social media, Cowboy Headquarters stated, “So many emotions around here today, but the most important is grateful.”
They went on to talk about the fire departments and said, “Watching those guys run in and out of that building was surreal. To them they are doing a job, to us they are risking their lives to save our dreams and something we have spent countless hours to build. Our true heroes. The One that deserves our thanks is God. Thank you for the firemen, thank you for the immense blessings and grace you show us every day. Thank you to the community for your support and concern.”
