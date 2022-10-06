Cowboy Headquarters is striving to be the destination that has everything that anyone could need and they are celebrating with a grand opening celebration this Saturday which will be packed with lots of giveaways, sales, entertainment, food, and more.
With Christian values at its core, the company views its employees as a team and they look forward to getting to know their hometown customers starting at this weekend’s party.
Cowboy Headquarters is open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day and this Saturday the hours will remain the same with most of the grand opening activities taking place between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Each adult who comes Saturday will receive a ticket to win one of many door prizes. Extra tickets are available for $1 each and all proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to three local charities. You do not have to be present to win.
There will be hourly sales and one grand prize drawing will take place at 6:30 p.m. for a package valued at over $3,000 which includes outdoor furniture and a Blackstone griddle. For every $100 spent, the customer will receive an entry to the grand prize drawing.
Athens Chamber of Commerce will conduct a ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. and quite a few vendors will also be on hand with complimentary items.
There will be entertainment beginning with Frankie Punkintown Smith and his horse Turbo, performing his rodeo clown devotional act at 11:30 a.m., noon, and 12:30 p.m. in the round pen outside. Smith will also be inside helping to shape hats.
Live music begins from 1 to 3 p.m. with Cj Daniels “Plain Tee Cowboy” and from 4 to 6 p.m. with Drake Grammer. There will also be free roping lessons given by Chad Mathes, a tractor show, and UT Health East Texas will be landing their helicopter on-site.
KCKL/KLVQ will be there with a live remote and there will be multiple food trucks available including Tacos Perez, Tod & Copper, 6 Forks Farm, Casey’s BBQ, and Treehouse Cupcakes.
Cowboy Headquarters has over 50,000 square feet of items for homeowners, individuals, and contractors. This includes but is not limited to hardware, lumber, farm/ranch equipment, small engine parts, sporting goods, culverts, hunting/fishing, bovine/equine/animal needs and medicines, tack, home goods, grills, outdoor furniture, camping supplies, toys for kids including roping dummies, and apparel for everyone including jeans, boots/shoes, accessories, and more.
Cowboy Headquarters even has the largest selection of Milwaukee tools within an hour of Athens, including stores in Tyler.
There are many construction companies from Tyler that actually are driving to Cowboy Headquarters now for their needs because of the Cowboy Headquarters team like Edgar who is an expert in lumber and building materials and Justin who is an expert in concrete, as well as responsive reps from companies like Orgill who have already gone out of their way to help Cowboy Headquarters customers just this week.
Expansions continue and new arrivals come every day.
“We have all the things and quality means the most,” said Royce Bane, co-owner.
If they don’t have something he said to let the staff know and they’ll get it in.
It has been about eight weeks since Cowboy Headquarters began their soft opening and they say they are still trying to fill gaps when they find them.
When Bane and Keno Brown broke ground in 2020 they thought they would open in 10 months and never imagined that it would take this long to complete but are excited about the grand opening.
“Like this whole project started, God’s a part of it,” Bane said. “I just took the reins and He’s guiding me.”
Cowboy Headquarters is open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday with apparel and sporting goods opening at 9 a.m. It is located at 6431 State Hwy 19 S Athens.
