Cowboy Headquarters hosted its grand opening celebration last weekend, and also its Athens Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting.
Raffle tickets were given to each adult who visited the store and additional tickets could be purchased for $1 each, which raised $1,560 that will be donated to the East Texas Crisis Center.
For every $100 that was spent, the shopper was entered into a grand prize drawing. The grand prize winner was Lane Kirby, who won $3,000 worth of items including a patio set, rocker chair, Blackstone griddle, and more.
Door prizes donated by various vendors were given away throughout the day while guests enjoyed entertainment, food, and shopping.
