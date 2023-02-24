Ballow’s Chili and Flyin’ T Meat Market teamed up to create special complimentary bowls of chili that were passed out at Cowboy Headquarters Thursday, February 23, which was National Chili Day.
Flyin’ T provided locally grown beef to accompany the almost 100-year-old recipe that was tucked away in a drawer for a very long time.
The Ballow family says they thought everyone had a good chili recipe, even though their recipe was winning prizes in cooking contests as early as the 1940s, according to Bruce in a 2008 interview with the Athens Daily Review.
The recipe was passed to Bruce Ballow and his wife, Vaunda, when they got married. They opened Ballow’s Cafe in 1984 in their hometown of LaRue and they realized they had a hit recipe when they saw customer reactions.
“Area people like it real well,” Bruce said in 2008. “Our customers kept telling us, ‘You should do something with this, the chili is good.”
The closely guarded family recipe first became available to consumers outside the cafe when their daughter, Lisa Moring, and her husband designed the box and patented the product in 1992.
Then, Lisa contacted a blender company to have the seasoning blended and labeled.
The chili mix contains 14 herbs and spices including chili powder, paprika, garlic, onion, and cumin and the chili is encased in a bright yellow box with red lettering, a red pepper, and blue ribbon emblem on the front.
Ballows recommends using turkey with their recipe for lower cholesterol and adding one pound of sausage with deer meat to minimize the wild taste.
The boxed version of their recipe was so successful that the Ballows had to sell their cafe to give more time to distribute the chili and now cases of Ballow’s Famous Texas Chili Seasoning ship nationwide, and even internationally, from its birthplace in LaRue.
For more recipes and information on Ballows Chili, Flyin’ T Meat Market, or Cowboy Headquarters, visit their pages on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.