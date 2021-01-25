It is indisputable that the current political climate is turbulent, and it is hard to determine fact from fiction. Bill Gallagher of Live for the Brand Cowboy Church wanted to offer a ministry to help Christians connect biblical and world views. LFTB started a Cultural Impact Ministry educating on topics that affect our culture.
“In meeting with the LFTB Cowboy Church leadership, we asked to have a forum to examine and discuss the issues we face as citizens of a Christian Nation,” said Bill Gallagher the meeting's founder.
“We look at how cultural issues line up with God's word and whether we are influencing the culture or the other way around. It is purely an examination of good versus evil, as defined by God.”
Gallagher started the meetings in February 2020. During COVID restrictions, they were moved outdoors.
Meetings usually consist of prayer, the Pledge of Allegiance and speakers on various topics. The last meeting featured Lt. Colonel Alan West, head of the Texas Republican Committee.
“Preachers used to teach their congregations about what was going on in the world,” member Sam Walzel said. “Why do we have ministry? I think a lot of people, including myself, can slowly move away from God and let culture impact them. I want more people to be aware.”
Meetings are at 6:30 p.m. the second Monday of every month at LFTB on Loop 7. There is no cost to attend and families are welcome.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.