The recent trend of decreasing community COVID spread continued in Henderson County last week as transmissions declined to their lowest point since July.
All seven counties covered by NET Health on Thursday again had “substantial” levels of community spread. Henderson County’s reading of 49.89, still above the threshold of 30 indicating substantial spread. Only Anderson County at 45.77 has a lower spread rate among the counties in NET Health’s district.
Substantial community spread represents large-scale, uncontrolled community transmission according to NET Health.
The level of community spread is determined by taking the average number of all COVID-19 positive cases from the previous seven days. That number is then divided by the population of the county and multiplied by 100,000.
Through Sunday, the latest update showed Henderson County with 6,043 confirmed cases since the counting began. Fatalities had reached 290.
Henderson County had 988 confirmed active cases and 714 probable active cases, NET Health said.
On Saturday there 647 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the 19-county Trauma Region G which includes Henderson County. with 264 of those in ICUs. The peak, recorded earlier this month was 822.
COVID cases accounted for 22.92% of the total hospitalized. A rating of more than 15% is considered high.
Through Friday, of Henderson County residents over the age of 12, 46.46% have had at least one dose of vaccination. The percentage fully vaccinated is 39.54.
County residents over age 65 have been vaccinated at a much higher rate. Of those 70.14% have had at least one dose and 63.97% are fully vaccinated.
Two special events providing vaccinations are scheduled in the area. One is Wednesday at Malakoff High School from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
On Thursday, vaccines will be offered at Cayuga ISD, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Appointments are not necessary.
