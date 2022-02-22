The up and down nature of the COVID-19 pandemic in Henderson County continued last week, with improved numbers, according to North East Texas Health District numbers.
Henderson County’s community spread rate was 44.72, still substantial, but well below the 79.53 reported Feb. 3. Substantial community spread means “large-scale, uncontrolled, community transmission.” Counties that score above 35 are in the substantial range.
Counties whose spread rate is deemed substantial are colored red on the NET Health map. Of the seven counties served by NET Health, only Rains falls below the substantial spread rating.
The NET Health 7-Day Rolling Rate calculates the average number of all COVID-positive cases from the previous seven days. That answer is then divided by the population of the county, then multiplied by 100,000, and that final number is the 7-Day Rolling Rate
Trauma Service Area-G, which includes Henderson County shows 295 lab-confirmed COVID patients in the hospital. Of those 90 were in ICU and 71 on ventilators. The record high number of hospitalizations was set on Sept. 8, 2021, with 822 cases.
As of Sunday, Henderson County’s COVID case total had grown to 12,117 since the beginning of the pandemic. The county began the year with 6,623.
The fatality total has risen, but at a rate much slower than the case total. The number stood at 361 on Jan. 1 and had grown to 401 by Sunday.
Vaccination records showed little change in the past week. Still less than half of Henderson County residents age 5 and older have had at least one shot,47.72%. In the county, 67.53% of those 65 and older have been fully vaccinated, not including boosters.
In the Athens 75751 Zip Code, 15,539 vaccines have been administered.
Statewide, 71.59% of the population have received vaccinations.
