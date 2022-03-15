Community spread numbers released Thursday by the Northeast Texas Health District show improvement for Henderson County, but some area counties with higher spread rates.
The seven day rolling rate for Henderson County had dropped to 5.52, down from 6.90 the week before. Both are rates as minimal spread on the scale. Minimal community spread means “evidence of isolated cases.”
The NET Health 7-Day Rolling Rate calculates the average number of all COVID-positive cases from the previous seven days. That answer is then divided by the population of the county, then multiplied by 100,000, and that final number is the 7-Day Rolling Rate.
While Henderson County improved, numbers were not as good in two adjacent counties. The rate for Van Zandt County read 36.30, which puts it back in the substantial spread range. Health officials attribute the Van Zandt increase, in part, to an an influx of data from a previous period.
The Anderson County rate was 15.83, placing it in moderate spread. Counties falling between 10 and 30 on the scale are rated moderate.
On March 3, of the seven counties served by NET Health, only Gregg County with 11.29 was not rated minimal spread.
Texas Department of State Health Services shows Area-G, which includes Henderson County shows only 99 lab-confirmed COVID patients in the hospital. Of those 42 were in ICU and 25 on ventilators. All were down from the previous week.
As of Sunday, Henderson County’s total COVID case count was 12,197.
The fatality total was 418, as of Friday. The number hasn’t changed since Feb. 26.
Vaccine data shows 80,026 doses administered as of Monday. A total of 37,397 had received at least one dose, accounting for 46.48% of the population. Those fully vaccinated accounted for 40.67% of the population age 5 and above.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.