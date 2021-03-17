The COVID-19 statistics have improved dramatically in Henderson County in March, but it remains a deadly disease.
On Saturday, Henderson County's total cases stood at 5,634, of which 5,102 had recovered. The death toll stood at 105. For Athens, total cases numbered 2,144 with 39 fatalities.
Henderson County Judge said the improvements we're seeing now have developed over time.
"It took about three months for adequate testing to begin," McKinney said. "We are now three months into the vaccine and its now becoming more available. It's the same pattern."
On Sunday, the Trauma Service Area-G dipped to 124 hospital beds in use for COVID-19 patients, the fewest since July 7. The peak was 684 on Jan. 7 as the Christmas-New Year holiday season was ending.
"We're now below the lull of September in hospitalizations," McKinney said.
Figures from NET Health show Henderson County added three probable cases on Saturday and six Sunday. The high was 186 on Jan. 13. The county's latest fatality due to the virus was on March 8. The highest number of deaths on a single day in the county was five on Dec. 30.
Henderson County also continued to show improvement in the community spread numbers. The latest reading was a Rolling Rate of 7.60, well into the light spread category. In January, the county was rated over 35 for several weeks, putting it in the high spread category.
As of this week, all of the counties served by NET Health were in light spread. The NET Health 7-Day Rolling Rate calculates the average number of all COVID-positive cases from the previous seven days.
Henderson County has now been allocated 16,901 doses of the various vaccines. More than 16% of the eligible recipients have had a first dose and more than 8% a second dose.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.