Athens, TX (75751)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun with gusty winds developing this afternoon. High 72F. WSW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.