Area hospitalizations for COVID subsided a bit over the past few days after reaching a peak Wednesday.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 802 in the Trauma Service Area-G, which includes Henderson County, Saturday, after a high of 822 three days before.
If COVID patients account for more than 15% of those hospitalized in a TSA, that is considered high. On Wednesday, 31.84% of the beds in TSA-G were filled with COVID patients, a new high for the pandemic.
NET Health announced Thursday that the seven-day rolling rate for COVID cases stood at 92.85, but there was a slight decrease toward the end of the week. A rate of over 30 is considered substantial spread.
The rate is derived from taking an average of cases for the past seven days, dividing it by the population of the county and multiplying by 100,000. All seven counties in the NET Health service area are now in substantial spread.
The Texas Department of State Health Services shows Henderson County COVID deaths have reached 253, nine more than two weeks ago. Cumulative confirmed cases for the county at stood at 5,596. The 188 new cases reported on Wednesday was the most ever during the pandemic. The county does not update the total everyday, so the new cases reported have actually accumulated over about three days.
Henderson County COVID tests continue to climb. Henderson County residents had received a total of 59,638 tests as of Thursday. The number was 56,340 two weeks ago.
Tests are available at many health centers and some pharmacies. Call in advance to see if an appointment is required. The testing process and timeline for results vary by location.
Vaccinations continue to accumulate in the county. The latest data shows 12,263 doses administered in the 75751 zip code, which includes greater Athens.
